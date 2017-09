× Man in his 20s found dead inside vehicle in parking garage near 12th and Pennsylvania

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead from a shooting overnight.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday in a parking garage at 12th and Pennsylvania. Police found the man dead inside a vehicle.

Police do have someone in custody they’re questioning.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, but police say he was a man in his 20s.