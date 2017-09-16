Police identify 19-year-old killed in crash on K-7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- The online crash report says a 19-year-old died during a crash Friday afternoon along K-7 near W. 83rd Street.

Police say Derek Jacob Drennon of Lansing was heading north on K-7 around 4:27 p.m., passing traffic on the right shoulder when he lost control and side swiped an SUV also headed north but in the right lane.

Investigators say Drennon then cut across the lanes of traffic to the west and entered the center grassy median where his vehicle rolled over multiple times. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle. His SUV then struck a car that was heading south on K-7 in the left lane. The debris from the impact struck another vehicle as it was traveling southbound on K-7 in the right lane.