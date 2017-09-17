Adult and a 3-year-old critically hurt, crash closes roadways in area of W. 23rd St., I-435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police and fire were at the scene of a serious injury accident Sunday afternoon at E. 23rd Street to the northbound ramp of I-435. Two critical injuries were reported.

There were a total of four vehicles involved, with five people hospitalized. Of the two in critical condition, one is an adult and the other is a 3-year-old.

Kansas City Police say that one person is in custody related to the crash.

E. 23rd Street Trafficway and W. 23rd St. are both closed, that is expected to persist into the early evening.

