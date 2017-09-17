Woman police say assaulted Overland Park detectives during shoplifting arrest faces four charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Johnson County prosecutors filed three felonies and one misdemeanor count against a Mississippi woman who is accused of shoplifting and then injuring three detectives who tried to arrest her and another man on Friday afternoon.

Court documents say Latrina Newsome, 40, is charged with three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and one count of theft for allegedly taking less than $1,500 worth of property from an Overland Park store in the 11500 block of W. 95th Street.

The three detectives were hospitalized.

"Once the officers tried to detain them, a fight ensued. Three of our officers were injured, one was pepper sprayed," Officer John Lacy said.

"The officers were transported to a local hospital, they will be okay, one will be held overnight for observation."

The male suspect was chased, but officers lost sight of him at the southwest corner of 95th and Quivira. He's described as a large black male between the ages of 19 and 22, he's 6-foot tall with a thin build and was wearing blue jeans and a red & white plaid shirt. There's been no word on whether he's been arrested yet.

Newsome is in jail, her bail has been set at $75,000, she's due in court on Monday afternoon.