KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- During his media availability on Monday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid gave his thoughts and opinion of cornerback Marcus Peters, and his stance during the pregame National Anthem to not stand. Hear his remarks in the video at the top of the page.
Andy Reid addresses Marcus Peters’ stance to not stand during National Anthem
