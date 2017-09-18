Burglars use truck as battering ram to smash through Independence storefront and take ATM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A small business owner said for the third time a driver ran a vehicle through the front of her shop. Surveillance video shows a dark truck pulled up and drive through the side of KC Liquor on US-40 Highway.

“I’ve owned this business for 20 years, raised three kids as a single mom and I work hard and it’s disheartening when someone does this,” said Tessa Orr.

She said the three men took off with the ATM and caused thousands of dollars in damage. Now, she said her shop is boarded up until an engineer can get inside to take a look. She said each day that goes by it remains boarded up her six employees are without a job and she loses thousands of dollars.

“The Chiefs home opener [is] a big day for us, we were closed,” she said.

Orr said in the past, two other drivers have hit her business. She said one person tried to ram through the wall to steal alcohol and cigarettes and another driver said their brakes went out.

“Why? Get a job! I mean it doesn’t make any sense,” she told FOX 4.

If you recognize the truck or the men in the video call the Independence Police Department.