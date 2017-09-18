Chiefs cheerleader run down by cameraman during dance routine ‘doing OK’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A cameraman accidentally knocked over a Chiefs cheerleader while running across the field during Sunday’s game at Arrowhead against the Philadelphia Eagles.

A user on Twitter posted a brief video of the incident, which has been retweeted thousands of times. Many are concerned about the cheerleader.

Watch it here in @ashwagner13’s tweet:

https://twitter.com/ashwagner13/status/909482446856605696/video/1

FOX 4 reached out to the Chiefs’ communication administration assistant, Cydney Ricker, who said they would not be doing any interviews about the cheerleader.

‘You can let everyone know that she is doing OK, though,’ Ricker replied.

The video shows a camera operator running across the three-yard line and right into the Chiefs cheerleader during a dance routine.

The cameraman continued for a few yards before turning back to check on her. The cheerleader got up and continued dancing.

The Chiefs, now 2-0, won 27-20.