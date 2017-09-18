Cross-country cyclists raising money for cancer research meet up at Kauffman Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A group of cyclists woke up bright and early Monday morning to raise money for cancer research.

They met at Kauffman Stadium before the sun came up. The group is biking 2,800 miles from Oregon to New Jersey.

The want to raise one million dollars for cancer research. All the money will go towards 'Stand Up for Cancer', an organization which raises money for research. Some of the cyclists are cancer researchers from Bristol Meyers Squibb, a bio-pharmaceutical company. They left the Oregon coast several weeks ago and hope to finish in New Jersey.

On Monday, they'll bike 150 miles east toward St. Louis.