Heartbroken metro family remembers 16-year-old girl killed in crash near Arrowhead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro family is gripped by grief after a girl was killed in a multi-car crash just one day after her 16th birthday. Police say 16-year-old Emely Raudales was killed in a four-car crash near Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Family says she went by her middle name, Samantha.

On Monday night, police said that a 3-year-old who was critically injured has also passed away, police have requested we not release her name until Tuesday morning.

Samantha's father was also critically hurt and remains hospitalized.

"She was a really nice girl. She was like my best friend," Kathy Amaya, Samantha's cousin, said. "We just grew up together and so happy."

But now, Kathy says she and her family are crushed and seemingly at a loss for words. They say on Saturday Samantha celebrated her 16th birthday with her family.

Family says the Turner High School sophomore and her dad, Geovanni Raudales, were inseparable.

"She loved her dad so much. She wold always be with him," Kathy said.

Relatives tell FOX 4 that on Sunday, Raudales was driving his daughter to a surprise birthday party with friends when the unimaginable became all too real. Police say the father and daughter were sitting at a traffic light in their Toyota SUV near Arrowhead Stadium when a man traveling northbound in a black Dodge pickup rear-ended them. Samantha died instantly.

A GoFundMe page is set up to help the family with Samantha's funeral expenses. Police say say the man they took into custody remains in jail. He has not been charged at this time.