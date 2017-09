Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- At the Kansas City Indian Center, there's a volunteer that others say they couldn't do without. His Indian name is 'Medicine Eagle', and he was nominated for FOX 4's Pay It Forward award.

"You have been a wonderful role model and friend and you never hesitate to help. You just jump in wherever needed. You're a great guy and so I wanted to nominate you."

Medicine Eagle was nominated by Melisa Grayless and Anna Marie O'Brien.

Congratulations!