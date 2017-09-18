How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane disaster relief

New Nissan ‘assists’ drivers but doesn’t take complete control

September 18, 2017

LOS ANGELES -- Nissan is introducing a new technology called ProPilot Assist which helps drivers stay in their lane and at a safe distance from the car in front of them. Follow KTLA Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro on Facebook or Twitter for cool apps, tech tricks & tips!