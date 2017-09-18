Person shot at Kansas City shopping center rushed to hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Someone was shot on Monday afternoon at a shopping center in the 6800 block of Longview Road. FOX 4’s Megan Dillard reports the general area is the intersection of Blue Ridge Boulevard and Longview Road.

She saw the person shot placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance, adding that officers are going in and out of a Boost Mobile store at that shopping center.

While FOX 4 knows that the person shot is an adult, the extent of their injuries haven’t been released yet. Investigators also haven’t released any suspect information.

Refresh this page for the latest details and watch FOX 4 News at 5 for live updates.