Resident not at home when fire starts; fire leaves KC home unrecognizable

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Fire investigators were on the scene all morning Monday of a fire at a home at 48th and Euclid. It started at about 3 a.m., and when firefighters arrived, the home was fully-engulfed in flames.

Firefighters went into defensive-mode to try to keep it from spreading to neighboring homes. The home is occupied, neighbors say, but no one was home at the time.

Bomb and Arson investigators have been called in to determine if there's a criminal element to the fire.