Teenage victim in deadly crash at I-435 and 23rd Street identified; 3-year-old remains in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 16-year-old girl died Monday, less than 24-hours after she was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash near Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. A three-year-old little girl remained in critical condition Monday.

Kansas City Police identified the 16-year-old as Emely Raudales of Shawnee, Kansas, her birthday was one day before the crash. Family tells FOX 4 she went by Sami or her full middle name Samantha, she was the youngest of two. They also say that her dad is still hospitalized and in critical condition with a brain injury.

It happened after the Chiefs game, at about 3:50 p.m., at E. 23rd Trafficway and an I-435 frontage road and involved four vehicles. Some of the victims in the crash were wearing Chiefs clothing and may have been coming from the game.

Police crash investigators determined the driver of a black Dodge pickup was driving northbound on the exit ramp from I-435 to 23rd when the driver rear-ended a gray Toyota SUV, which was stopped at a red light facing north at the intersection.

Raudales was in the Toyota SUV.

The crash forced the SUV into the intersection where it struck an eastbound red Hyundai passenger car and an eastbound brown Dodge pickup. The Hyundai was redirected into a metal traffic signal pole in the raised median of the roadway.

The 3-year-old child was riding in the Hyundai.

The driver of the pickup was taken into custody but has since been released while the investigation is ongoing. Witnesses told police they saw the suspect speeding before the crash, weaving in and out of traffic and say he did not slow down before hitting the truck.

"We do have a lot of witnesses," said Sgt. Bill Mahoney of the Kansas City Police Dept. "We're really impressed with people that provided first aid as best they could, people who stuck around a long period of time to talk to our investigators. They're invaluable."

FOX 4 will continue to follow developments with this story and provide updates as we receive them.