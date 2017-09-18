16-year-old girl dies, 3-yr-old girl in critical condition after 3rd vehicle rear-ends, causes deadly chain reaction near stadium

CORRECTION: The three-year-old remains in critical condition. It was previously reported that she had died. We apologize for the error.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 16-year-old girl died Monday, less than 24-hours after she was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash near Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. A three-year-old little girl remained in critical condition Monday.

It happened after the Chiefs game, at about 3:50 p.m., at E. 23rd Trafficway and an I-435 frontage road and involved four vehicles. Some of the victims in the crash were wearing Chiefs clothing and may have been coming from the game.

Police crash investigators determined the driver of a black Dodge pickup was driving northbound on the exit ramp from I-435 to 23rd when the driver rear-ended a gray Toyota SUV, which was stopped at a red light facing north at the intersection.

The teenage girl who died was in the Toyota SUV.

The crash forced the SUV into the intersection where it struck an eastbound red Hyundai passenger car and an eastbound brown Dodge pickup. The Hyundai was redirected into a metal traffic signal pole in the raised median of the roadway.

The 3-year-old child was riding in the Hyundai.

The driver of the pickup was taken into custody.

