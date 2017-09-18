Waldo homeowner detains suspected car thief until cops arrive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City man thwarted an attempted break-in to his car Monday morning in the Waldo neighborhood.

Joe Logue says a neighbor texted him about 9:30 Monday morning to let him know there was someone in his driveway. Logue was driving in another vehicle nearby. When he got there he says he spotted the man pulling on his door handle trying to get in his car.

“So I jumped out of my van and yelled at him pretty heavily to where I scared him good enough and told him get on the ground," Logue said.

The suspected thief turned around revealing the shirt he was wearing with Darth Vader and a light saber. But it was Logue who was able to use "the force" and some Jedi mind tricks to get the man to lay on the ground until the police force got there.

“The police response was amazing they were there three minutes. I bet there were four cops car there," Logue said.

The suspect, who police have not identified, told Logue he was trying to use the restroom and was on his way to the mall.