Wedding will go on, but marriage and honeymoon may not after Overland Park man’s IDs stolen

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - A bride and groom to-be are afraid they won't be legally married for their Saturday wedding. The groom said his passport and license were both stolen, and now he doesn't have the proper identification to apply for a marriage license.

The couple said someone stole their truck from their driveway around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. It happened at their Overland Park home on Goodman Lane. A neighbor reported hearing somebody start the truck's loud engine.

"It's just rotten to think that somebody has the courage to come in and steal a big truck and trailer out of the side of your house in the middle of the night," said Reid Brummer.

He said someone stole his license and wallet out of his other car a few weeks ago. Now, he is wondering if it's the same person.

With a missing passport, the couple doesn't know how they will make it on their honeymoon to Jamaica.

They said they are required to apply for a marriage license at least three days before the wedding, which would mean they have to apply by Wednesday. They said even if their marriage isn't legal Saturday, the wedding will go on.

The truck is a red, 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 HD. It has Kansas Plates 628JRR. The owner said the passenger side mirror is missing. He said the suspect also made multiple purchases on his debit card throughout the metro.

If you have any information about the stolen truck, call Overland Park Police.