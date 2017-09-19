After nine years in the making, the largest fish and wildlife exhibit in the world opens this week in Springfield, Mo.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The largest fish and wildlife exhibit in the world opens up this week in Springfield, Missouri.

It's called Wonders of Wildlife, and it was created by the founder of Bass Pro Shops, Johnny Morris.

Fox 4's Matt Stewart made the three-hour drive to check it out and says if you love the outdoors, you'll love this new attraction.

This attraction is nine years in the making, and it's like no other attraction out there.

It honors the explorers who discovered America's great parks and forests, along with the conservationists who have called for restrictions when it comes to harvesting certain animals and fish.

There are two parts to this new attraction. The aquarium is on one side - it holds 1.5 million gallons of water and houses more than 35,000 fish. On the other side, there's more than a mile of immersive exhibits featuring mounted animals in different habitats, many of them record-setting game animals.

They've partnered with 34 different conservation organizations to put all of this together, and it's all meant to teach families the importance of preserving wildlife and nature for future generations.

The grand opening is set for this Thursday, which is National Hunting and Fishing Day.

If you want to see make the trip to Springfield to see both the aquarium and museum, it'll cost you $40. Kids between the ages of 4-and-11 cost $24.