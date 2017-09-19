Boulevard’s plans for beer garden near church dropped after outcry from neighbors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The drafted plans for a beer garden next to a church near Southwest Boulevard are now tapped out.

Boulevard says it's dropping its proposed beer garden next to the visitors center. The company says concern from neighbors living around the center helped influence its decision to drop the proposal.

People living nearby didn't think it was right for a beer garden to be next to a church.

"A beer garden is a bar. There`s a monetary exchange for an adult beverage that justifies it as a bar. Regardless of what other people present that as, it`s still a bar and it would be next to a church," Christina Ramirez of the Sacred Heart Neighborhood Association said.

About half of the people living in the 300 homes in the neighborhood signed a petition against the plan before a meeting with the planning commission Tuesday morning.