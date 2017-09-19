Family Conservancy’s tips to make reading fun for children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There's no doubt that reading has lots of benefits for young children, but how do you get kids excited about reading?
Debbie Karlstrand, parenting expert from The Family Conservancy, visited FOX 4 Tuesday, Sept. 19 with tips to get your children more interested in reading.
Debbie says selecting the right book is crucial
- Let your child choose the book
- Get books they are interested in
- Have a variety of reading materials
If you would like more information you can contact The Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.
