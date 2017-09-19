Family Conservancy’s tips to make reading fun for children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There's no doubt that reading has lots of benefits for young children, but how do you get kids excited about reading?

Debbie Karlstrand, parenting expert from The Family Conservancy, visited FOX 4 Tuesday, Sept. 19 with tips to get your children more interested in reading.

Debbie says selecting the right book is crucial

Let your child choose the book

Get books they are interested in

Have a variety of reading materials

If you would like more information you can contact The Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.