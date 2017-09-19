How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane disaster relief

Family Conservancy’s tips to make reading fun for children

Posted 12:23 pm, September 19, 2017, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There's no doubt that reading has lots of benefits for young children, but how do you get kids excited about reading?

Debbie Karlstrand, parenting expert from The Family Conservancy, visited FOX 4 Tuesday, Sept. 19 with tips to get your children more interested in reading.

Debbie says selecting the right book is crucial

  • Let your child choose the book
  • Get books they are interested in
  • Have a variety of reading materials

If you would like more information you can contact The Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.