KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new fashion trend could have you seeing double.

Behold the seven-pocketed, high-waisted, wide-legged, double-denim jeans.

They have contrasting side stripes, a layered waistband and raw denim hems.

The peculiar pair of jeans-- constructed by fashion designer Natasha Zinko-- cost nearly $700.

They've already sold out.