Future of former Indian Springs Mall site up for discussion at town hall meeting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government in KCK is hosting a forum Tuesday about the future of the former Indian Springs Mall site.

In April there were plans to build an industrial area there, but residents said they didn’t like those plans and didn’t think their opinions were taken into account. They wanted a community complex.

There’s going to be a town hall meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. that’s going to be at the KCK School District central offices at Parallel Parkway and Meadowlark in KCK.

