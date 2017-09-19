Grieving parents donate organs of three-year-old daughter killed after crash near Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bright pink and silver balloons fly from a post at I-435 and East 23rd Street, where a crash on Sunday ended the lives of two girls. One was 16-years-old. Her name is Sami Raudales. The other was 3-years-old. Her name is Ryan Grace Hampel.

Balloons flying now at site of Sunday's accident that's now claimed life of 16 & 3 yr old girls. #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/jEktnN2glQ — Kera Mashek (@KeraFox4KC) September 19, 2017

“Nothing’s going to take the place of that precious little girl,” said Doug Murdock, her grandfather.

Ryan Grace and Sami were in two separate cars when police say the driver of a black Dodge pickup, heading northbound on the exit ramp from I-435 to 23rd, rear-ended a gray Toyota SUV, which was stopped at a red light facing north at the intersection.

Sami Raudales, 16, was in the Toyota SUV.

The crash forced the SUV into the intersection where it struck an eastbound red Hyundai passenger car and an eastbound brown Dodge pickup. The Hyundai was redirected into a metal traffic signal pole in the raised median of the roadway.

Ryan Grace Hampel, 3, was riding in the red Hyundai.

Hampel leaves her parents and two older sisters. Even in the midst of their grief, her parents agreed to donate her organs so that others could be healed and live.

“God just had a different plan. As much as it hurts, and we don’t understand, we have to accept that. We know that when Ryan left this earth, she’s now sitting up in Jesus’ lap. We’ll see her again,” Murdock said. To know possibly someone else’s little ones will have eyesight or a new heart or a new lease on life is comforting.

The driver of the pickup was taken into custody but has since been released while the investigation is ongoing. As of Tuesday, he had not been charged with any crime. Witnesses told police they saw the suspect speeding before the crash, weaving in and out of traffic and say he did not slow down before hitting the truck.

“I hate what happened but my faith won’t let me hate him,” said Murdock. I just don’t have room right now in my heart for hate. I want to love my granddaughter, spend this week mourning her and I’ll never forget her. I’ll try to honor her every day the rest of my life.

Sixteen-year-old Samantha Raudales’ father was also critically hurt in the crash and remains in the hospital. Friends say the day before the crash, Samantha celebrated her 16th birthday with her family.