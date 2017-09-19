Infant girl left inside car at Parkville Nature Sanctuary- Woman, 22, charged with endangering child

PARKVILLE, Mo. — A 22-year-old woman faces charges in Platte County because police say she endangered the welfare of a child by allegedly leaving the child in a car.

According to the court documents, police received a call on Saturday, Sept. 16th at about 3 p.m. that a baby had been left unattended in a car parked at the nature sanctuary, 1201 East Street in Parkville.

A couple who noticed the child alone in the car with no adults around removed her from her car seat in the unlocked Kia. They say they noticed the child at about 2:40 p.m. and called police, who arrived at about 3:09 p.m.

At that time, police say the infant’s body temperature was 99.9 degrees. The officer located a phone number from a package inside the Kia and called Kristin Johnson, the suspect. At about the same time, she came walking up from the sanctuary trails. The officer arrested her on suspicion of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say Johnson told them she had a busy day with the infant girl after picking her up from her partner’s stepmother at about 9:40 a.m. She says they went to a Park University alumni basketball game, went to an alumni luncheon, met up with friends and gave them a tour of campus, then drove to the Parkville Santuary where she and her friends went on a walk. She reportedly told police that she think she ‘got distracted and did not remember that the baby was in the car because she was asleep.’

She was given a bond of $2,500.