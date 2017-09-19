Is “Wonder Woman” whip smart? “The Big Sick” a healthy choice? Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Can a Lawrence, Kansas woman make a big hit movie? Can a romantic comic drama about a mixed marriage carry the day? Do three aging stars still have what it takes to create cinematic sparks? Find out in today's Screening Room Home Video edition!

1) WONDER WOMAN (PG-13)

Warner Brothers

SHAWN

"Wonder Woman’ is fantastic. This D.C. Comic property works because it plays like the best of the Marvel movies. Gal Godot is perfectly cast. While not the best actress, she works because she totally embodies the super hero.

RUSS SAYS, “Yes, ‘Wonder Woman’ is a wonder. The production values are terrific and director Patty Jenkins breathes enough humor and life into the characters that the nearly non-stop action never becomes too exhausting.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) THE BIG SICK (R)

Amazon

SHAWN

"The Big Sick" is the perfect example of terrific writing and fantastic acting make a simple story into cinematic jewel. Honest and real the funny isn't force and the characters seem like people you actually know.

RUSS SAYS The plot may sound like something out of a Lifetime movie, but "The Big Sick" is so much more, and so much better. It's smart, hilarious, touching and has a terrific supporting cast. If it doesn't move you, maybe YOU need to check into the hospital.

RUSS: 5 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

3) THE WILDE WEDDING (R)

Vertical Entertainment

RUSS SAYS Veteran actors Glenn Close, John Malkovich and Patrick Stewart add some credibility to this otherwise standard direct-to-streaming comedy about rich artists behaving foolishly.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

Like " Fox 4 Screening Room on Facebook!

Click here to receive weekly emails full of FOX 4′s entertainment news!

What’s our criteria for reviewing a film and awarding the popcorn bag ratings? Click here to find out.

Follow on Twitter: @fox4kc @RussSimmons1 @sedwardskc