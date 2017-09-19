Kansas City man records Mexico City earthquake while on vacation; Royals mascot Sluggerr also caught in quake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake jolted central Mexico Tuesday afternoon, cracking building facades and scattering rubble on streets of Mexico City. Late Tuesday the death toll reached 139 as emergency responders continue to search for survivors.

Jose Cedillo, a semi-retired Kansas City businessman was at Mexico City International during the quake, waiting to board a flight home. Cedillo grabbed his phone and started recording announcements boards swaying back and forth and bottles of liquor in the stores that came crashing to the floor.

"My feelings were, where do I go? What do I do? I'm used to tornado drills, but not an earthquake drill. So I was just looking at people to see what their reaction was, what they were going to do," Cedillo said.

Cedillo, whose parents are from Mexico, was in town to celebrate Mexico's Independence Day. He has a hotel, but at last check he wasn't even sure if inspectors would allow people up to the rooms of the highrise until it could be checked out to make sure it's safe. He's hoping to be able to get on a flight back to Kansas City Wednesday.

Kansas City Royals mascot "Sluggerr" was also in Mexico when the earthquake happened, and described the frightening moments on Twitter:

Story time. Please follow along and share, I feel this is important. — Sluggerrr (@Sluggerrr) September 20, 2017

Today, around 11:30am, I landed in Mexico City to help promote baseball here and work a telethon and visit a Children's Hospital tomorrow 2/ — Sluggerrr (@Sluggerrr) September 20, 2017

At 12:30, we also picked up @TC_00 from the airport and we were on our way to our hotel. We were with 2 Marketing people from 3/ — Sluggerrr (@Sluggerrr) September 20, 2017

here with @MLB_Mexico. Around 1:00ish I think, we were stuck in traffic on a bridge getting to our hotel. Something started to feel weird 4/ — Sluggerrr (@Sluggerrr) September 20, 2017

The bridge started swaying back and forth and the buildings next to the highway were shaking and people began streaming out of buildings 5/ — Sluggerrr (@Sluggerrr) September 20, 2017

To our left, we saw a building collapse and a huge cloud of smoke. Some panic had set in from us, our driver and the MLB people. 6/ — Sluggerrr (@Sluggerrr) September 20, 2017

We kept on heading to the hotel area because we had no better choice at the time. On our way in you could see the panic and confusion 7/ — Sluggerrr (@Sluggerrr) September 20, 2017

Traffic was a complete mess, understandably. Buildings were collapsing, cracking, around us, so we decided to walk to get to the hotel 8/ — Sluggerrr (@Sluggerrr) September 20, 2017

We made it to our hotel through what is essentially the most crowded part of Mexico City, with hundreds of thousands of people standing 9/ — Sluggerrr (@Sluggerrr) September 20, 2017

around. No one was allowed in any buildings due to structural issues, etc... Through all of this, the Marketing staff of @MLB_Mexico 10/ — Sluggerrr (@Sluggerrr) September 20, 2017

stayed calm and guided @TC_00 and I to safety and stuck with us until they knew we were safe. In a time of mass confusion, panic, etc.. 11/ — Sluggerrr (@Sluggerrr) September 20, 2017

they put our needs first. Truly amazing the help we received. I can't thank them enough. 12/ — Sluggerrr (@Sluggerrr) September 20, 2017