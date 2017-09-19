How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane disaster relief

Kansas City man records Mexico City earthquake while on vacation; Royals mascot Sluggerr also caught in quake

Posted 10:28 pm, September 19, 2017, by , Updated at 10:35PM, September 19, 2017

A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake jolted central Mexico Tuesday afternoon, cracking building facades and scattering rubble on streets of Mexico City. Late Tuesday the death toll reached 139 as emergency responders continue to search for survivors.

Jose Cedillo, a semi-retired Kansas City businessman was at Mexico City International during the quake, waiting to board a flight home. Cedillo grabbed his phone and started recording announcements boards swaying back and forth and bottles of liquor in the stores that came crashing to the floor.

"My feelings were, where do I go? What do I do? I'm used to tornado drills, but not an earthquake drill. So I was just looking at people to see what their reaction was, what they were going to do," Cedillo said.

Cedillo, whose parents are from Mexico, was in town to celebrate Mexico's Independence Day. He has a hotel, but at last check he wasn't even sure if inspectors would allow people up to the rooms of the highrise until it could be checked out to make sure it's safe. He's hoping to be able to get on a flight back to Kansas City Wednesday.

Kansas City Royals mascot "Sluggerr" was also in Mexico when the earthquake happened, and described the frightening moments on Twitter: