Leavenworth County Commissioners pull back support of new Tyson plant

TONGANOXIE, Kan. -- Tyson is facing a setback in its plan to build a chicken processing plant in Tonganoxie, Kan.

Leavenworth County Commissioners rescinded their support of the Tyson plant.

Commissioners took back a "resolution of intent" that pledged $500 million in revenue bonds to build the plant.

Since Tyson made the announcement two weeks ago, residents have strongly resisted the plant. Those residents were worried about pollution, smells and bringing a lot of people to a rural part of the metro.

Tyson says it's going to weigh its options for what to do next. They issued a statement Monday afternoon saying, "We’re disappointed by the commission’s reversal on revenue bonds. The commission’s prior approval was part of state and local efforts to persuade Tyson Foods to locate in Leavenworth County. It was one of the factors we considered when determining where to locate our new poultry complex. We’re evaluating our options in light of today’s vote."