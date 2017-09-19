Overland Park tool thief returns to scene of the crime with an apology note

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Two would-be tool thieves in Overland Park certainly picked the wrong guy to rip off.

“Why would somebody come and take my stuff?” Adrian Bliss wondered.

It’s a fair question, considering Bliss makes his living in the home security industry. Bliss outfitted his home with a network of motion-activated surveillance cameras.

So, last Wednesday morning, when two people swiped some of Bliss’s work tools, out of the box in his pick-up truck, the crime was caught on tape. Bliss filed a police report and immediately plastered video of the tool heist all over social media.

By Friday, a Facebook friend told Bliss he saw some of his tools for sale online. When police checked it out, they didn’t have to go far.

“They went and knocked on the door and recovered a lot of my tools. The house was only two blocks away,” Bliss said.

Police are still investigating and charges are pending. But the biggest surprise in the case happened late Saturday night. Once again, one of the suspects in the crime can be seen on Bliss’s security video returning more, but not all, of the stolen tools.

Also in the bag, an apology note.

“First I'd like to thank you for the chance to correct my mistake,” Bliss read aloud from the apology note left behind. “I apologize for the inconvenience I have caused you. I myself I had stuff stolen.”

The written apology ends with an amusing sign off.

“Thanks for this opportunity. Signed, ‘Idiot’,” Bliss finished.

The note was good for a laugh, but Bliss says he still wants justice.

“If you rob a bank and then returned the money, you still robbed a bank,” Bliss said. “You’re not off the hook, we’re going after you.”