× Overturned tractor-trailer forces Mo. State Highway Patrol to shut down two lanes of SB I-29 just south of 635

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — The two left lanes of southbound I-29 are closed early Tuesday morning just south of 635 due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Troopers say there were no other vehicles involved in the incident. They did not believe there were any serious injuries associated with the rollover.

The Highway Patrol didn’t give a specific time for the lanes to reopen.