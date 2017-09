× Person shot and killed in area of 50th and Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police were at the scene of a shooting near 50th and Troost on Tuesday where a person initially reported to have life-threatening injuries later died.

Police have not released any information about the victim, or any suspects. The shooting call went out at about 10 p.m.

FOX 4 will continue working to get information and will have the very latest on FOX 4 Morning News starting at 4:30 on Wednesday.