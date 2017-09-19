× Ruskin High School put on ‘soft lockdown’ after argument heats up between parent, two students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Concerned parents and students took to social media on Tuesday, anxious about safety at Ruskin High School, 7000 E 111 Street, after it was put on lockdown.

While there were rumors of gunfire, Ruth Terrell, school spokesperson, described to FOX 4 what actually occurred:

A parent entered Ruskin High School through proper protocols to gain entry to school. An altercation between two students and a parent occurred and a student and a parent were arrested. The entire incident happened during lunch. The principal called a “soft lockdown” for about 40 minutes while the situation was dealt with. Officers immediately arrested both of them and they were escorted from the building. School resumed normally following the incident.