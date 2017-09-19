Staley softball player who excels at game despite hindrance inspires with determination and character

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An inspiring young softball player is impressing folks on and off the field. Her coach says everyone can learn from her determination.

What some see might see as a physical hurdle hasn't at all stopped Staley High School Sophomore Charlie Sheckells. This is her second year playing for Staley’s junior varsity team.

Tuesday night, excitement was in the air as the girls prepared for a game. Coach Matt Schweitzer shows pride for each one of his players, but there’s one in particular he called “the athlete every coach would want”.

“She gives 100 percent all the time out there. I think she’s an inspiration for other girls for the battles and what she’s overcome. Just the determination she shows,” said Schweitzer, about Sheckells.

Sheckells has learned to play the game with just one hand.

“It’s just fun for me to do and I like to show people that I can do it, because they doubt that I can do it,” said Sheckells. Her other arm never developed because of amniotic band syndrome.

“When you’re in and the amniotic sack wraps around one of your limbs and then it stops it from growing,” Sheckells explained.

However, it’s certainly not keeping her from the game she loves, although she’s had to modify a few things.

“I had to learn how to bat differently, like just holding it with the one hand. When I get the ball, and I have to get it out of my glove and throw it really quickly. I didn’t know how to do it quick enough and it would like cost us and then I figured out ways to get quicker at it,” said Sheckells.

“She’s never asking for accommodations too. She gets right in there. She is one of the better players at hanging in on ground balls and takes them off the chest and the face and stays in front of the ball,” said Schweitzer.

Coach Schweitzer calls Charlie an inspiration not just for her athletic abilities, but her character.

“Got a good attitude all the time. Cheering her teammates on when she’s not in. Always supportive and just ready at anytime to get in there and play,” said Schweitzer.

He says the future is bright for young player who says she’s found her niche: “I would like to maybe play softball throughout high school, and maybe go on to college and do it,” said Sheckells.

“Whatever she puts her mind to she’ll do I think nothing is going to stand in her way,” said Shweitzer.

Charlie plays basketball as well, excels in the classroom as an honors student. Once in college, Charlie says she’s thinking of majoring in psychology or English.