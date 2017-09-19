Starting with a block of homes near 27th and Van Brunt, new non-profit will renovate homes to save city thousands in demolition costs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new non-profit is working to transform blighted neighborhoods, one block at a time.

Tikkun-KC will kickoff their project at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near 27th and Van Brunt where a block of houses is on the city's dangerous building list set.

The non-profit organization plans to renovate the homes one at a time. They say by renovating the homes instead of demolishing them, it saves taxpayers $10,000 to $12,000 per house. It also gives low-income individuals the chance at to become homeowners.

The group has worked on renovating more than 1,500 homes and apartments in Kansas City's urban core for 32 years.

If you'd like to donate to help expand their program, click here.