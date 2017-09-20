26-year-old man found shot to death in Lawrence, 20-year-old man arrested & booked into jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- One man is dead after a late-night shooting in Lawrence, Kan.

It happened in the 2000 block of West 27th Terrace late Tuesday night.

As of 6 a.m., it was still an active scene outside a duplex in the neighborhood as police piece together what led up to the deadly shooting.

Police were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. Tuesday on a shooting call. Since that time the area around the duplex has been taped off and crime scene investigators have been collecting evidence.

Police found 26-year-old Bryce Holladay shot to death. Police questioned and arrested a 20-year-old man. That man was has been booked into the Douglas County Jail on voluntary manslaughter charges. Police haven't said what led up to the shooting or if the two men knew each other.

Lawrence Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.