Andy Reid grows irritated with questions regarding Travis Kelce’s unsportsmanlike conduct penalties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, coming off of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles where he had three sacks and an interception.

The Chiefs are slight favorites over the Chargers this weekend, a team that has moved from San Diego to Los Angeles. Among the questions posed to Head Coach Andy Reid were several that involved his communication with tight end Travis Kelce, in reference to his recent unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Watch the remarks in the video at the top of the page.