Burns & McDonnell, state legislators question airport selection process on eve of $1 billion vote

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Thursday morning a joint airport and government finance committee will decide if Edgemoor should get the potential bid to build a new $1 billion single terminal at Kansas City International Airport.

City leaders including the two most vocal members of the airport selection and procurement committees spent Wednesday drumming up support for the project and the firm they recommended to design, build and finance the project, Edgemoor Infrastucture & Real Estate LLC.

Councilman Jermaine Reed appeared on stage at 18th and Vine's Gem Theater with Edgemoor's top brass.

“We expect several thousand jobs to be created in construction, thousands of jobs created through the design process as well as the spillover of material creation. So this has the opportunity to be a generational impact in the community," Edgemoor's Managing Director Geoff Stricker said.

Hundreds of potential contractors were in attendance to hear more about Edgemoor's hiring process and history.

Edgemoor, which has worked on projects at 30 airports across the country, demonstrated in several cases they’ve gone above and beyond requirements for working with businesses owned by women and minorities.

“This program should not only build a new airport but a transformative project that becomes an economic stimulator for this region," Kansas City Councilwoman Allisia Canaday said.

Chairwoman Jolie Justus met interested residents at Bier Station. Some were aware of a fact check sheet Burns & McDonnell published Wednesday. It disputed information consultants hired by the city used to disqualify them. One error they pointed out was the consultants said they had only worked on two aviation design projects. The company counters, saying it has worked on 1,800.