Drivers should expect to see delays along EB I-70 near Jackson Curve until crews are done making repairs to concrete barrier

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Emergency work happening along I-70 may slow you down on your way home from work Wednesday.

MoDOT crews are busy working along eastbound I-70 at the Jackson Curve to repair holes in the concrete barrier.

A truck slammed into the barrier on Monday and caused major damage in three spots.

MoDOT crews moved into the area Tuesday afternoon -- initially blocking two lanes of traffic-- but around 7 p.m., they cut the closure down to one lane.

"It's the impact the truck has on the barrier and what happens from there," resident engineer James Pflum said. "We are looking for cracking in the barrier, as well as in the deck and the column and things like that. There is obvious damage like concrete and chipping. You really have to go back and do a thorough investigation and make sure you account for everything back under the bridge as well."

Crews are hoping to wrap up the work by Monday, Sept. 25.

"Really does take a lot of time and effort on MoDOT to ensure that we have safe driving surface for everyone," Pflum added.