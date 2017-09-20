Edgemoor officials to meet with local companies interested in helping build proposed new airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The company picked to design a new KCI is moving forward Wednesday, meeting with local companies who want to help them build it.

But more concerns are being raised with the way the city selected Edgemoor for the job.

Edgemoor officials want local companies interested in building a new airport - especially those owned by women and minorities - to meet them at the American Jazz Museum at 3 p.m.

Even though the city council has not officially approved Edgemoor as the designer for a new KCI, the company out of Maryland is moving forward. This as new concerns in the selection process come to light.

A bi-partisan group of Missouri lawmakers are now looking into the selection process, saying city ordinance required the committee to rank bidders and not disqualify them.

The city’s selection committee never publicly released any rankings but did disqualify two of the four bidders in the early stages, including the hometown team of Burns and McDonnell.

The committee said the financial plan for Burns and McDonnell did not comply with the master bond ordinance. Burns and Mac officials disagree and say their experts could testify that it did. They are upset the process wasn’t transparent and that they didn’t get a chance to explain how their plan would qualify before being disqualified.

City officials released new documents Tuesday better explaining why they chose Edgemoor, citing the company's experience with designing 24 airports including ones in Boston and New York.

They also liked Edgemoor’s financial plan the best, saying it came in millions of dollars cheaper than the other plans.

State officials, though, are now looking into whether Edgemoor’s financing model is in line with the state constitution.

So still a lot of controversy surrounding the airport designer selection process as the city council gets closer to a vote as to whether to give Edgemoor the job.

If they do, Edgemoor promises to release renderings of what the new KCI would look like before voters go to the polls in November to vote if they want the city to rebuild KCI at all.

Jermaine Reed from the city council stated that the council could possibly vote on whether to approve Edgemoor as the designer for the new KCI as early as Thursday at the city council meeting.