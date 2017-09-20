I-435 eastbound closed at Quivira because of pesticide spill after injury accident

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Eastbound lanes of I-435 closed Wednesday morning at Quivira because of a crash that injured the people involved and sent pesticide onto the pavement.

Overland Park police sent out a tweet from their account, saying the lanes would be closed for a significant amount of time.

The crash occurred at eastbound I-435 west of 69-Highway at about 8:30 a.m. Overland Park police say it involved a pesticide truck that was carrying about 330 gallons. Some of the pesticide was leaking onto the highway and HazMat crews had to be called in for cleanup.

FOX 4’s Kerri Stowell and Nick Vasos are teaming up to keep an eye on the crash and cleanup. They say the crash appears to involve a few other vehicles. Nick says specifically the ‘southside’ of eastbound I-435 is closed. There is construction in that area and lanes are divided into the ‘north’ and ‘south’ side.

Injury accident eastbound I-435 at Quivira. Lanes are closed for a significant amount of time. Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/mdmyuuvrrt — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) September 20, 2017