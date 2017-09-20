Joe’s Weather Blog: Rain chances in KC + Maria rakes Puerto Rico (WED-9/20)

Good afternoon. I’ll be filling in for Mike over the next couple of nights…I’m planning on a special Maria weather segment tonight at 9:45. I’ll be preparing special graphics for that. Meanwhile tonight I’ll also be tracking a cold front moving towards the region. How far south it gets remains to be seen but at some point we should see at least some storm development either along or behind the front overnight. Aside from that the last souple of days of summer look muggy and breezy…but next week we’ll transition to a fall feel to the air.

Forecast:

Tonight: Dry this evening but later tonight…perhaps after 9PM some showers/storms may develop across NW MO and NE KS. The storms should move towards the NE…some may contain some locally heavy rain and perhaps some small hail. The odds favor North MO for most of the activity through 4AM or so BUT I won’t be surprised IF there is some rain/storms around the metro to start our day Thursday.

Thursday: Any rain/storms in the area will move away quickly after daybreak…then becoming mostly sunny, breezy and warm with highs 85-90°

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Muggy. Highs 85-90°

This Weekend: Ditto.

Discussion:

Today’s surface weather map shows a VERY weak front to the north of the KC area…this front will try and sneak into the area tomorrow morning BUT may not get through the area unless we get a bit more storm/rain coverage to generate some push to the front before daybreak Thursday.

Typically with a front in the area…and dew points between 70-75° (high for late September) we should get late afternoon/evening storms…and I’ll be watching radar in case something gets going over the next few hours…BUT there is a “cap” in place that seems to be holding so far…IF it can hold for the next 6 hours…any storms that get going might be pretty isolated. We’re basically waiting to see IF the cap wins against a front that’s in the area. There is also a bit of a SW wind component that may be holding back on the “convergence” along the front…so that is another issue that may hold things back.

There is a lot of instability though to be tapped IF anything gets going…and that’s why you have to be careful with watching radar and the early evening satellite pictures…fronts + 70s dew points always bear watching in my opinion. I want to add in the HRRR short term model which should auto-update overnight tonight for you…

Basically whatever piece of that cooler air mass behind the front makes it to the area…will be fleeting as a strong south wind will push it away Thursday and allow temperatures to once again soar into the mid-upper 80s.

That weather lingers through the weekend.

Changes come on Tuesday…and you will feel the change in the form of lower dew points (more comfortable air) and also cooler temperatures. Highs on Wednesday may struggle to 70°!

Fall starts Friday by the way…so the last couple of days of summer will be well above the average highs of 77°.

On to Maria…which came ashore again early this morning in SE Puerto Rico as a strong category 4 hurricane.

The core of the storm is now off the Island and there is no power as of this writing across the whole Island of Puerto Rico…some 3.5 million people strong. I’m seeing preliminary reports of massive power grid failures…which if true would mean a LOT of people will be without power for a LONG time :(.

Gurabo, PR experienced the full wrath of Hurricane Maria's winds and flooding Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/oVVoDzQ2mv — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) September 20, 2017

Maria’s winds maxed at 175 mph yesterday but thanks to it’s encounter with PR…the winds have been reduced to about 115 mph. Now that it’s back out in the water again…it may try and strengthen somewhat BUT it’s also going over the same territory (for now) as Irma did so that water may have been cooled by the wave action last week with Irma.

Inner eyewall of #HurricaneMaria as it went from circular and steady to elongated and gyrating wildly pic.twitter.com/QBkirVTM1F — Stu Ostro (@StuOstro) September 20, 2017

#Maria peak wind gust so far..

• 137 MPH Isla Culebrita

• 116 MPH El Negro

• 115 MPH Gurabo

• 113 MPH Yabucoa Harbor

• 100 MPH Del Rey https://t.co/LMDNMiGYR4 — SERCC (@SERCC) September 20, 2017

Only four recorded Category 4 or stronger hurricanes have made landfall on Puerto Rico. #Maria is threatening to be the fifth. #MariaPR pic.twitter.com/hrXkB1s2g1 — Michael Lowry (@MichaelRLowry) September 18, 2017

Maria was a category 4 hurricane when it hit PR.

Table of all Atlantic TCs in satellite era (>=1966) with lifetime min pressures <920 mb. #Maria ranks 9th & #Irma ranks 11th. pic.twitter.com/H8zXhYooYZ — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 20, 2017

Over the next 5-7 days…Maria will be moving through the western Atlantic Ocean…from there though there is obvious concern about where it goes…there is actually pretty good agreement about where Maria will be next week at about this time…

Use the slider bar above to see the differences between the GFS and the EURO model.

Regardless…this could be a prolonged erosion situation for the coastal areas of the Mid-Atlantic coast.

Then 24 hours later this is what it looks like.

Both models get the hurricane a few hundred miles off the coast…then take it towards the NE And ENE away from the US Mainland. Nova Scotia may have an issue with this later next week potentially. It bears watching obviously.

Our feature photo comes from Travis Wessel up in the Northland of some of the massive lightning that occurred on Saturday night in the area.

Joe