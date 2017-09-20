Kansas City man arrested, charged with shooting and killing off-duty Lee’s Summit officer in Westport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Police say while investigating a separate incident on Wednesday, they arrested a man now charged in the deadly shooting of Lee's Summit Officer Thomas Orr at Californos in Westport in August.

Sean Steward, 22, is charged with second degree murder, first degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Court documents say that witnesses told police of the suspect's first name and social media information about the suspect and ex-girlfriend. A witness also told police they saw the suspect fire the gun and they already knew who Steward was prior to this shooting.

The shooting, a witness said, occurred after one man struck another in the face, causing him to fall to the floor. Then the suspect fired into the crowd. Another witness told police that several people at the party told her that Steward fired the shots that killed the off-duty officer and the woman injured by a gun shot.

The break in the case comes a month after the shooting. Orr, III, 30, was off-duty, attending a young professionals party on August 20 at Californos restaurant in Westport when he was shot and killed.

There was an argument on the patio that Sunday night at about 9:00. Police say Orr was not part of the argument, but an innocent bystander. Police found photos on social media sites photos from the party with names that witnesses said were identified with Steward.

Orr had been with the Lee's Summit Police Department since March of 2015. Prior to that he worked for the Marshall, Mo., Police Department.

Prosecutors have requested a $500,000 bond for Steward.