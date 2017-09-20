Kansas City Police identify Boost Mobile worker shot and killed during robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On Wednesday afternoon Kansas City Police identified the man killed while trying to stop a robbery on Monday. Alejandro Castillo, 30, worked at the Boost Mobile store near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Longview Road, and confronted the armed robber before he was shot twice in the chest.

A woman works at an adult daycare facility near Boost Mobile told FOX 4 that just before police showed up, she saw a man who looked suspicious.

“He literally had a jacket on and covered his whole face but his eyes,” Jasmine Chapman said.

A short time later Chapman said she and others heard a commotion and a car speed off.

“This young man was being a hero. He was attempting to assist his fellow co-worker in making sure that she was okay, and unfortunately his actions ended in his death,” said Sgt. Kari Thompson.

Police haven't release a suspect description, but say they would like to talk with the man in the hoodie seen nearby before the shooting. If you can help police, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.