Kansas City ranks second in country for single-women buying homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City is the place to be, if you’re a single woman looking to buy a house. According to a new study by the real estate website Owners.com, Kansas City only ranks behind Cincinnati, Ohio, in that category.

“I have had several single woman buyers, especially recently,” said local realtor Jocelyn Rivard.

Jodi Bailey bought a new home in Gladstone last year. She moved here from Florida and couldn’t believe the real estate prices in the metro.

“Especially coming out of West Palm Beach,” Bailey told FOX 4. “Even a house like this down there would cost up to $1 million or better."

She’s part of a growing trend of single women who don’t want to wait to get married, or settle down, before buying a house. According to the National Association of Realtors, in 2016, 17 percent of new homebuyers were single women, compared to 7 percent for single men.

Bailey loves that she can decorate her home and garden with all of the things that make her happy. There’s a giant Lego collection, dinosaurs in the garden, and a home-office filled with Star Wars characters.

“Don't wait around on someone else to make your dreams and wants a reality, do it yourself,” Bailey said.