Live look at Puerto Rico, where Hurricane Maria just made landfall

PUERTO RICO — Hurricane Maria made landfall Wednesday morning in southeast Puerto Rico near the city of Yabucoa, the National Hurricane Center said.

At landfall, Maria had sustained winds of 155 mph, making it a high-end Category 4 storm, only 2 mph away from a Category 5. Hurricane Maria is the first Category 4 hurricane to make landfall in Puerto Rico since 1932.

