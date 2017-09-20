New butterfly garden inside Hyde Park serves as a getaway for people looking for moment of peace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Families living in one Kansas City neighborhood decided to build a relaxing getaway in their nearby park.

The residents of Hyde Park near 38th and Gillham helped raise $25,000 to build a butterfly garden inside a labyrinth. Grants also helped pay for the project, which they built earlier this year.

But they waited until Wednesday to celebrate its grand opening so they could have flowering plants in the butterfly garden, which they now have. And they say everyone is enjoying this new addition, walking the red gravel path toward peace in the center.

"I think that's a very helpful, visual metaphor for what all of us are trying to do, trying to wind our way through a lot of chaos and uncertainty while finding some kind of center for ourselves," Pilgrim Center Executive Director Andrew Johnson said.

When architect George Kessler originally designed Hyde Park in the late 1800s, he wanted to install a walking garden but never did. More than 140 years later, his original dream is now a reality.