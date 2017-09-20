Once-shuttered metro taxi service that left two customers seeking refunds is back in service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Paula Wood had planned a trip to Tennessee, but she missed her flight when the taxi service she hired to take her to the airport never showed up.

“Nobody came, so at 9:15 I started calling them,” said Wood, referring to the taxi service Quick Silver, one of several taxi services operated by Nik and Austin Saylor.

Wood said no one ever called her back. She had to book a new flight for the next day at a cost of more than $650.

It’s not the first time FOX 4 Problem Solvers received complaints about the Saylor brothers’ taxi service. In fact, we’ve done multiple stories on the pair who are accused of over-charging customers and were operating without insurance or a permit. In fact, the last time we wrote about the Saylor brothers they told us they were closing their business and had shuttered their office in Kansas City, Kansas.

So we were surprised to learn from Wood that the Saylors were now back in business.

“He said we've been in business for 50 years,” Wood recalled Nik Saylor telling her. “He's only 30, so I don't know what's going on with him.”

Even before FOX 4 Problem Solvers got involved, the Saylors refunded Wood for that no-show taxi. But Wood was still fighting to get her money back for the plane ticket she was forced to buy after missing her flight.

“I emailed him. I sent receipts and for six weeks I've just been battling,” Wood said.

She’s not the only one demanding a refund. We also spoke to David Weber, an Australian television reporter, who booked a trip with another Saylor-owned company last November. The taxi ride cost him $39.76, but that same day his credit card was charged twice – once for $39.76 and a second time for $397.60.

“It looked like the decimal point had been moved to one side and it was 10 times the original fare,” said Weber who discovered the bogus charge a few months ago and has been fighting to get his money back ever since.

Weber, who had been in the United States covering the presidential election, said he travels all over the world as a reporter and this is the first time he’s been cheated on his credit card.

“Dozens of countries and the only place that this has ever happened has been in the US and it's just staggering that this would happen,” Weber said.

Both Wood and Weber wanted our help getting their money back. In fact, immediately after Wood mentioned to the Saylors that she was talking to FOX 4 Problem Solvers, Nik Saylor agreed to refund some of the money she spent on that new plane ticket. He gave Wood $225 toward the new ticket and a $400 credit for taxi service (although she doubts she’ll ever use it).

David Weber, however, had no luck when he mentioned our name to the Saylors. So we called Nik Saylor who claimed it was an oversight that Weber had never received his refund. Saylor delivered a check to us the next day, which we forwarded to Weber.

Plus there’s more encouraging news. This time the Saylors taxi business actually has valid insurance and a permit. That’s a good start. Here’s hoping this is the last time FOX 4 Problem Solvers ever hears another complaint about the Saylor brothers.