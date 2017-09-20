Parents of Ruskin H.S. teen severely beaten at school enraged over attack, worried about son’s condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, a 38-year-old Kansas City father and his 17-year-old daughter were charged with assault for an attack on a teenager at Ruskin High School, 7000 E 111 St. While prosecutors announced the charges against them, the teen they’re accused of attacking remained in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

FOX 4’s Kera Mashek spoke to the victim’s parents, an interview you’ll see only on FOX 4. They are still trying to wrap their minds around what happened to their son, Cullen Landis IV, inside Ruskin High School Tuesday right after lunch.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Ebony Landis, Cullen’s mom. “Seeing your child on the floor in a fetal position, unconscious. I’m trying to talk to him and he is regurgitating his lunch that he had ate more than 20 minutes before this happened.”

They say the school was well-aware of the rocky relationship between their son and Jonay L. Wright, 17, who they say was his on-again, off-again girlfriend.

She says there’s no reason Jonay Wright and her dad, Josiah S. Wright, 38, should have been in the same room with her son.

Cullen’s parents, Ebony and Cullen Landis III, say they talked to the school and the police about the tumultuous past between their son and Jonay. They are outraged that the attack happened inside the school.

“He didn’t deserve what happened to him under any circumstance. Talking to parents should be the logical thing to do. To all children out here, talk to your parents, especially when you have problems because we don’t know until it’s too late,” said his dad.

Josiah S. Wright, 38, has been charged with first-degree assault. Jonay L. Wright, 17, has been charged with second-degree domestic assault her alleged involvement.

Court documents say when police responded to the school they found Cullen unconscious on the floor. Witnesses told them that Jonay Wright, the victim’s ex-girlfriend, and her father Josiah Wright had attacked the victim, kicking and hitting him in the head and body.

One witnesses stated that the father stomped the victim’s head as well, while the daughter kicked him.

On Wednesday, the school district said Josiah Wright was on campus to sign his daughter into school due to a late arrival and assist her with obtaining her schedule.

“All protocols were followed regarding the parent’s admission into the school, as well as administration’s management of the incident,” said Ruth Terrell-Lee, Director of Public Information & Partnerships.

“I’m just really hurt that my son is in critical condition when he don’t even bother nobody,” said Ebony Landis.

“A grown man. Like why didn’t you come and talk to the parents if you felt that strongly to wher eyou wanted to put your hands on another parent’s child?” she said.