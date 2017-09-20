Person shot in downtown Kansas City has life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Someone was shot and critically hurt on Wednesday afternoon in the area of E. 11th Street and Cherry, near the Kansas City Municipal Courthouse.

Officers went to the scene at about 4 p.m., police haven’t described or said anything about a suspected shooter.

FOX 4 is there gathering more information, look for more information during our newscasts at 5 and 6 p.m., and refresh this page for updated information as we receive it.