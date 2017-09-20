Potential suspect in killing of Lee’s Summit Officer Orr arrested by KCPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Police say while investigating a separate incident on Wednesday, they arrested someone who may be a potential suspect in the deadly shooting of Lee's Summit Officer Thomas Orr at Californos in Westport in August.

FOX 4 won't identify this person until they're formally charged, but the break in the case comes a month after the shooting where investigators had few leads to work off of, the department tweeted out a plea for tips on Tuesday.

Do you know who killed @LSPDPIO Officer Thomas Orr? Follow your gut and make the call. 816-474-TIPS pic.twitter.com/ZKVbMl0dPy — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) September 19, 2017

Thirty-year-old Thomas Orr, III was off-duty, attending a young professional's party on August 20 at Californos restaurant in Westport when he was shot and killed.

There was an argument on the patio that Sunday night at about 9:00. Police say Orr was not part of the argument, but an innocent bystander. He had been with the Lee's Summit Police Department since March of 2015. Prior to that he worked for the Marshall, Mo., Police Department.

