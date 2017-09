Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One of the newest fitness trends sweeping the nation is goat yoga. To learn more about the fascinating practice, Fox 4 invited UMKC Wellness Coordinator Nikeila Jensen and a yogi into the studio. The pair brought two baby goats with them to help explain. Jensen says pairing nature with the practice of yoga is soothing for people and helps them open up in an environment they may not be comfortable in.

If you're interested in signing up, click here.